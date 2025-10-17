Certain GTA 6 Fans Are Still Concerned About Potential Delay

Ask anyone who has ever been truly “burned” in the past, and they’ll tell you it’s one of the worst feelings in the world. The reason it resonates with someone is that they often are promised something by someone they trust, and then, it all falls apart in one way or another. The impact of this is felt for a long time, because people wonder if it’ll happen again. That is a perfect metaphor for what is happening right now with GTA 6 fans. For even though the game is slated to arrive on May 26th, 2026, many in the fandom are seriously concerned that we’re just a few days away from a delay announcement.

This is popping up quite a bit on Reddit, where many are posting memes and concerns about the potential delay. Now, to be fair, these people aren’t fully paranoid, despite what some of the comments say about them, as the game was delayed before. Remember, the first trailer said it would arrive in 2025, and then, it got pushed back to 2026. Furthermore, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has definitively said that another delay isn’t impossible. At best, they said they’ll try to “shoot for” the current release date.

Another thing to remember here is that Rockstar is known for taking its time with the games it develops, so that the quality can be as pronounced as possible. We saw that with its last title, which came out nearly a decade before the first entry, that helped shake up the industry. You’d have bet that they would’ve “rushed out a sequel,” but instead, they waited, made the game they wanted to make, and got a Game of the Year contender as a result.

Many expect GTA 6 to be a similar thing. If it’s ready in May 2026, then it’s ready. But if it needs a few more months of polish, then we should let them do that.

This is especially true given the state of the gaming industry right now. So many developers and publishers are focusing on trying to milk gamers for money, or not releasing AAA titles in a proper state at launch, promising to fix them over time, and telling fans to just “be patient” for it to be good.

Rockstar Games doesn’t play that way. Instead, they go full-tilt every time to try and make the best game possible. So, while you may be worried about a delay, until it happens…it’s not happening.