Red Dead Redemption 2 Was First Teased 9 Years Ago

Everything has to start somewhere, and when it comes to video games, projects often start in secret and are only revealed to the public at large when the dev team is ready. Sure, sometimes we know when a sequel is being made, but the team still has to announce it when they’re ready, even if it’s in the most basic of forms. In the case of Rockstar Games, nine years ago yesterday, they made an announcement that would change a lot of gamers’ lives, as they made the first teaser image for Red Dead Redemption 2. That title would go on to have a great impact on the gaming world as a whole.

The irony here is that, based on what the image revealed about the game, many likely thought that Red Dead Redemption 2 was going to be a full-on sequel project that would take on a new look at the American Wild West. Instead, Rockstar pulled a fast one in the best way and made it a prequel to the tale we had already heard via John Marston. Here, we got to see the peak and fall of the Van Der Linde gang, and go through their final days as the law, and each other, brought them down.

9 Years Ago Today, Rockstar Games Teased RDR2



There were numerous things that helped make the game special, not the least of which was the improved visuals. Those allowed the then next-gen consoles to play the game in a way that really brought out the characters’ looks, emotions, and the vibes of the entire setting. That’s the second thing about this title that helped set it apart: the emotion of it all. They really layered in the emotion so that you would feel for the gang and all they were going through, and struggle with certain choices that would determine everyone’s fate. When you add that to the gripping music, this was much different than what Rockstar Games had put in the past.

And yes, the gameplay was also incredible, building off of what came before in the best ways, but most like to talk about everything else, due to just how well done it was.

In fact, as we’ve covered on our site, the game was so well done that not only did it win numerous awards, but many are looking to it as the “blueprint” of sorts for Rockstar’s upcoming title. So, what started as a teaser became something much more grand.