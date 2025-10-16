Could GTA 6 Make A New Version Of The “Camp System” From RDR2?

There are many developers and publishers out there who balance multiple franchises at the same time. Sure, it doesn’t always work out that they do this, but when the team is good, each title shines in one form or another. Plus, they can test systems out in one game and then see if they could be improved upon in the next title. For GTA 6, many gamers are looking to titles from Rockstar Games’ past to see what might be included this time around, especially given the gap between mainline titles. For example, on Reddit, one player is curious whether the camp system from a certain past title might show up in a “modern way” in the upcoming game:

“RDR 2 had taken this concept and fleshed it out even more organically with the camp system in RDR 2. Your campmates had their own dialogues with not only you, but with each other, sometimes multiple at once. This really made the characters feel more alive than most games manage.

This was however kept constrained to only the camp.

GTA 6 is no doubt going to push this concept even further. On top of the ways you can interact with them directly, they may even have their own routines around the entire map given the significant hardware upgrade they have now.”

They also suggested that we could interact with people in places like safehouses, which would ensure that the NPCs could interact without there being “weirdness” about what they’re talking about, since they’re among allies.

The comments on the Reddit thread were a bit mixed about whether this will potentially happen or not. For example, some feel that due to the nature of the crime game, the “camp system” wouldn’t fit, even if it is modernized in some ways. Others feel that this could indeed be a thing that happened, and that you could meet people at bars or certain clubs and thus build up rapport with your NPCs in certain ways to flesh things out more.

Whether Rockstar Games does this or not is obviously up to them, but it’s clear based on the trailers that they’re trying to go for realism in many ways, and so, in a place like Vice City, there would be lots of “mingling” with your co-criminals as you attempt to fight your way to freedom and riches.

Plus, it would help make things feel realistic, as you’re seeing them in more “social settings” versus just meeting them before doing a crime.