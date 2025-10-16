Could GTA 6 Take Us Out Of Leonida?

Are you one of the many people who are looking forward to GTA 6 dropping next year? Good, because it is easily the most anticipated game of 2026 by a large margin. So much so that gamers are trying to speculate all sorts of things about the title. We’ve covered many of them so far, and while a few are honestly ones that could have a legitimate chance of happening in the game itself, others are a bit of a stretch. For example, one poster on Twitter posed a question that arguably is pretty easy to answer in the overall.

Specifically, the poster below wondered if we could actually get the chance to return to Liberty City in GTA 6. Now, before you dismiss this outright, there is a small chance this could happen in a very particular way. You see, if you recall the character synopsis for the two main protagonists, Lucia is from Liberty City. She and her parents apparently moved to Leonida, and that is where she eventually went to prison for certain crimes.

As such, if Rockstar Games wanted to do a flashback sequence of sorts to show glimpses of Lucia’s life in Liberty City before she came to Leonida, that would technically be possible.

https://twitter.com/rockstationonx/status/1978511590765842511?t=PUjzf4dNNONrvWCPxWeo7g&s=19

However, if the poster refers to how players could be able to explore both Leonida and Liberty City, that’s very much “not in the cards,” more than likely. The reason for that is that Rockstar doesn’t really do that with their titles. They like keeping things confined to one location within their crime games, and even when they do expand things, it’s for very specific reasons.

We do know, based on the game’s description, that both Jason and Lucia will be in Vice City, but we also know that they’ll travel to other parts of Leonida, too, as they try to fight for their freedom. How many parts of Leonida we’ll see is obviously the big mystery.

The other reason that it would be unwise to try to squeeze Liberty City into the game is that it would be a whole other setting to model. Remember, the last time we were there was in the series’ 4th entry, which was quite a few gaming generations ago. That would mean an overhaul of graphics would need to happen to make it worthy of what we’ll see in the other parts of the game.

All will be revealed, though, when the game drops in May 2026.