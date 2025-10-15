What Sort Of Easter Eggs Should One Expect In GTA 6?

There are many ways to “have a little fun” while designing video games, and one that developers love to do more than anything is having little “Easter Eggs” strewn about for players to find and enjoy. Throughout gaming history, Easter Eggs, both big and small, have been hidden in various titles, and it always leaves gamers wondering what else might be hidden if you look at something at just the right angle, or kick over a cardboard box to see what image is inside. For a game like GTA 6, Easter Eggs are all but guaranteed in one form or another, but what ones should long-time players be on the lookout for?

Well, on Reddit, fans were talking about the various kinds of Easter Eggs that may be in the game, and one posted about how there’s a certain apartment, 3C, that might return to the game, and could have a man with a chainsaw running after you. For those who don’t get the reference, it’s meant to be a callback to the legendary Al Pacino film Scarface, where a scene like that happened in the movie. And that movie was set in Florida. Specifically, Miami, which just so happens to be the “blueprint” for Vice City.

Speaking of Vice City, this is the second time that this location has been used in the franchise, and as such, GTA 6 will likely have various callbacks to that original game, possibly in the names of characters that were in the title, events that took place, and even buildings that might have “stood the test of time” from then to now. After all, why wouldn’t Rockstar Games feel nostalgic about one of its most iconic titles?

So, between the references to past games and the various movies that have been set in Miami or Florida, what else should players be on the lookout for? Ironically, we already know the answer to that, as the first trailer for the game showed us what the state of Leonida would be like when we get there. When fans took a deeper look, they realized that all the events showing the people of the state, not including the main characters, were references to actual things that happened in Florida at one point or another. As such, you can expect a LOT of Florida Easter Eggs to showcase just how crazy the state has gotten in recent decades.

No matter what, just keep your eyes open, and you might see something a bit unexpected.