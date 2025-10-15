GTA 6 Reviews Might Require Media To Attend A Special Location

When it comes to reviews, there are a few things to note. Oftentimes, companies are selective about which media outlets and content creators are given access to the game. Certain aspects, like your reach, could play a factor in acquiring a copy. Meanwhile, there are usually embargoes to keep in mind. Today, we have some potential news regarding reviews and GTA 6.

We’re still slated to receive the next major Grand Theft Auto game next year. While we anticipate the title having a massive launch and likely breaking some records, there are bound to be some players who are more interested in reviews before purchasing the game. If you wanted some insight into GTA 6, the coverage might be limited.

Could GTA 6 Reviews Require Media Travel?

GTA 6 review access may require reviewers, such as media and select content creators, come to a designated location for a select number of days in order to review the game. This will be interesting, especially if video reviews are allowed due to editors, video file locations,… pic.twitter.com/yxYbjZ178s — Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) October 15, 2025

There was a pretty infamous leak regarding Grand Theft Auto VI. I’m sure you all are familiar with that event a few years back. Several clips of the development build came out, giving players an early look ahead of any proper reveals and announcements. That’s something we’re sure Rockstar Games is striving to avoid again with this game.

One approach could involve limiting how reviews are handled. Thanks to Detective Seeds on X, there’s a potential look at how Rockstar Games might go about review coverage. Rather than sending out copies and hoping no one breaks NDAs and embargoes, this new method could mean having media travel to Rockstar Games.

Detective Seeds has had some success in making a name for itself as a source for GTA 6. They were the ones who unveiled the last names of the two protagonists ahead of their official reveal. While it’s best to take this as nothing more than a rumor, Detective Seeds did note that they have heard reviewers might have to travel to a designated location.

There might be a set number of days that the content creator and media outlet can play the game for reviews. This would allow Rockstar Games to avoid any leaks or coverage of the title that spoils anything they want players to experience for themselves. Again, this is not confirmed, and the source apparently is an unnamed employee with the publisher.

Regardless, we’re sure that Rockstar Games has the means to flip the bill when it comes to bringing in media and content creators to them. It might also mean that a smaller group of outlets will have the privilege to try this game out for reviews. Meanwhile, fans are still speculating what this game might have, such as a day and night cycle or updates to the weapon wheel system.