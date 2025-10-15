GTA 6 Should Be $100 According To Saints Row Creator

Rockstar Games is busy working its way through the development cycle of Grand Theft Auto VI. This is a game that fans have been waiting for since they finished up Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. Over a decade later, we are finally getting close to seeing a new installment. With this much hype and anticipation, expectations are through the roof.

That said, it’s a game that most players are likely banking on will deliver in a big way. The previous Grand Theft Auto game, Grand Theft Auto V, smashed some records when it finally launched. We’ll likely see the same thing happen all over again. However, with as much time and resources that Rockstar Games likely fed into this one, there’s no telling just how much the game will end up costing.

Saints Row Creator Suggests GTA 6 Should Cost $100

With the latest-generation console platforms, we saw a couple of price hikes for new AAA games. It costs quite a bit of money to bring some of these games out now. So when we saw a $60 to $70 price jump, it wasn’t too big of a shock. However, that changed yet again with Nintendo introducing $80 games into the marketplace. While it’s far more common to see $70 compared to $80, one game that might surpass that could be Grand Theft Auto VI.

The debate and speculation of what Grand Theft Auto VI will cost us is still ongoing. However, thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Saints Row design director Chris Stockman touched on this subject. Speaking with Esports Insider, the developer was asked about the potential for game prices to rise again with the launch of GTA 6.

According to Chris Stockman, there’s not really anyone else who could get away with demanding $100 for a game. However, Rockstar Games fits that bill, and they could easily get away with it. In fact, Chris Stockman hopes they ask $100 because he believes that is one game that deserves the triple-digit pricetag.

I don’t think it’s a rising tide that floats all boats. I think that there’ll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100. Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it, and I hope they do. I really hope it’s $100. I think it deserves to be $100. The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag, but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them.

Of course, that’s all just speculation right now. We don’t have any official confirmation that GTA 6 will launch for $100. Instead, all we have right now is speculation and rumors. For instance, we reported earlier today that there is a rumor of GTA 6 reviews actually taking place at a specific designated location rather than review copies being sent out. So again, there’s a lot of mystery about what Rockstar Games has planned for this installment.