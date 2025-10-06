Just How Detailed Will Rockstar Games Make GTA 6?

Today, the gaming space is absolutely obsessed with “visuals” in its titles. To be fair, not everyone is this way, as they know that good visuals don’t make a good game; it has to be in balance with great gameplay and a world that feels justified in its size and scope. There are teams, though, that try to make their worlds feel alive in the best way possible by putting as much detail as possible in them, even if gamers don’t realize it at first. Rockstar Games is one such crew, and it makes the hype for GTA 6 all the more unbearable, as we WANT to see all that’s coming from them with the new title.

By indications in the past trailers, GTA 6 will be visually stunning, as the character models look amazing and realistic, and when you take a gander at Vice City and Leonida in general, it looks very impressive. On Reddit, fans were pointing to Rockstar Games’ past titles and seeing the little details that they put in to make the world seem realer, and wondered just how far they’ll go with the next game, especially since it’s on the next generation of consoles. To help you remember, the publishers’ last two games came out in 2013 and 2018, respectively, so this will be the first “true release” on a “next-gen platform.”

While many were naturally expecting the potential of these visual enhancements, many feel that the “realism” should be applied to the gameplay, especially since we’ll be in Vice City, where there will be lots of NPCs:

“The peak would be actual routines for every single NPC on the map, but we arent there yet. Once a full game with routines that are properly animated, and may actually have an impact on the world gets made, it will be the peak of engine development.”

If they could make the in-game city look/act like a “real city,” that would not only be a feat, but it would ensure that there’s a “baseline” for other games to try and emulate going forward.

Others took the path of just noting how many “small details” Rockstar Games loves to put into their titles, and that this will likely get amplified with the upcoming crime title.

Another thing to consider is that Rockstar knows it has a lot of pressure on it to deliver with their May 2026 game. They’re not going to skimp on things. They’ll push it to the limit so that the best possible game world can be made.