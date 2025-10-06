How Will GTA 6 Make Its Protagonists “Feel Different” In The World Around Them?

Having multiple protagonists in a video game is hardly new. It’s been going on for a long time, and depending on the game itself, you can get certain “perks” for being one character over another. For example, in certain side-scrolling beat’em ups, you can get new moves and abilities to try and wail on enemies with. In RPGs, you can get entirely new skill trees so you can play things an entirely different way than with the previous character. With GTA 6, you will have control over two main characters, Jason and Lucia, and fans are eager to learn how things in Vice City will “change” depending on who you play.

For example, one fan noted that in the previous entry of the franchise, depending on which of the then three main characters you played, the sun glare effect would be different.

Yeah, that’s a really small difference, but it’s still a difference. That was the first time that Rockstar had multiple protagonists in their title, so it made sense to just focus on the world and gameplay and not the “little twists” you see around you when playing them.

Now, though, Rockstar Games has had more time to build things up, so it’ll be interesting to see if Jason and Lucia literally “see the world differently” as you play as them. For example, when you control one of the characters and you go down a street, you have different people “checking you out” and saying various things to you. So, for example, with Lucia, she’d be getting “cat-called” by guys, while with Jason, he’d be having ladies flirting with him? That would be an interesting detail that would add some “realism” to the world.

You could also have it that some activities in the world will act differently depending on which protagonist you are.

Going even deeper, there are some who wonder if Rockstar will go “Full RPG” in some ways with GTA 6 and create scenarios that could affect Jason and Lucia’s relationship with each other. As in, the choices you make as one or the other could affect them both and possibly change the game’s entire ending. The trailers have built up that the game will focus on the relationship between the two, and that they need to “trust each other” if they’re to survive what’s coming.

So, whether it’s big things or small things, the world should see them differently, and if Rockstar pulls this off, it’ll be another impressive layer to an already impressive title.