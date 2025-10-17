Gamers Call Out Certain “Predictions” About Rockstar Games By Others

What does it mean to be human? That is a question that even philosophers would struggle with in many ways. But if we were to boil it down to certain things, it would be to be able to feel certain things, to do certain things…and to have really bad takes every once in a while that will make other people eye-roll. In the gaming space, many people “expose themselves” via their bad takes, and due to the power of the internet, they’re never gone forever, including ones that blasted Rockstar Games for a trailer that they “didn’t like” and didn’t think “would do much.”

That trailer was for Red Dead Redemption 2. You know, one of the best games of the last decade? Yeah, a person went to the game’s first trailer that was posted on Twitter and looked at some of the comments that were made about it. Sure enough, there was a swath of messages from people who thought that what was being shown wasn’t exactly “the best,” nor was it something they’d want to partake in. Plus, at the time, Rockstar was going through some key staffing changes, and many thought that would doom the game outright:

https://twitter.com/GameRoll_/status/1978909380100657480

Obviously, these gamers were wrong in all the ways that matter. Not only was the game good, but it was a Game of the Year nominee and winner in some outlets, and Arthur Morgan was praised for the character that he was. Furthermore, Rockstar Games was able to make it just fine, even with the loss of a certain instrumental person on their roster.

The irony of all of this is that gamers are trying to make predictions about what will happen with Rockstar’s upcoming game, which is likely going to be the biggest game launch in history. On the personnel side of things, they’re once again going through a big change, as Rockstar has lost one of its literal co-founders in Dan Houser, who also happened to be the writer for pretty much every big game they’ve done.

Now, obviously, that does mean there will be a “difference” between the new game and the old one. However, the developer has long since proved that they won’t release a game unless they think it’s truly ready for launch. As such, the fact that the May 2026 release date is holding highlights their confidence in the game and their team.

You can still make predictions about how the game will do, just don’t go “too far,” or the next article of this nature might be about you.