GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Happen On November 8 According To Latest Fan Theory

Grand Theft Auto fans are all waiting for the arrival of the next major installment. We know it’s coming, and we even have a release date for its arrival in the marketplace. That’s, of course, if there’s nothing that ends up pushing this game back. However, while we know when it’s coming, fans are still anticipating another trailer drop for GTA 6.

One game that will continue to see speculation, theories, and rumors online until its eventual release will be GTA 6. Fans can’t get enough of this game despite only having images and two trailers. We don’t know what the next trailer will contain, but its eventual arrival is on the minds of players.

GTA 6 Third Trailer Reveal Date

One thing we hope to see unveiled at some point is confirmation on when we’ll get the next trailer. That would at least allow speculation to pivot towards what we would see rather than when we’ll see it. Of course, we don’t have that quite yet, but one fan theory that is starting to circulate online is that the next trailer reveal will happen on November 8, 2025.

Now, don’t take this as anything more than a fan theory. We’ve seen a lot of them over the years. Fans have pointed to everything under the sun and moon that would suggest when the next trailer will arrive. This one is using two pieces of “evidence” that point to a release in November.

The first is the anniversary date of the first trailer’s confirmation. Rockstar Games revealed that the first trailer would arrive the following month, as indicated in the post published on November 8, 2023. Meanwhile, there’s a scene in a trailer for the game focusing on Jason’s watch. The watch reveals it’s 11:08, which the fan is using as additional evidence to support their theory about the release date of trailer three.

Again, it’s a wild goose chase. Still, it’s fun to see where some players are trying to pull details from past marketing materials in hopes of connecting some dots. All we can do is wait and see if Rockstar Games will drop the next trailer before the year wraps up or if we’ll see something closer to its launch.

In other news, fans are still keeping up some debates on the upcoming game. For instance, there’s a debate about whether Rockstar Games will release this new game at $100 and if it will even be worth the price. Likewise, fans are wondering if GTA 6 will have a longer campaign or if the developers will focus more on the online experience.