GTA 6 Fans Debate Whether They Want A Longer Campaign Or A Better Online Experience

Grand Theft Auto fans are waiting for that next shred of news. It’s taking Rockstar Games a little while before they are ready to share more marketing materials. At this point, they probably could easily get away with not sharing anything else for GTA 6, and it would still break records at launch. Regardless, we’re all keeping an eye online for any hint of a new trailer release or announcement.

While we wait, fans are continuing to speculate as to what the next game will offer. With the few marketing materials we have so far, players have a look not only at our protagonists but also at the new map. One aspect that fans hope Rockstar Games doesn’t cheap out on is the campaign experience.

GTA 6 Fans Want A Longer Campaign

With Grand Theft Auto V, players had a solid storyline to follow through with some interesting protagonists, to say the least. However, the DLC that was likely planned to bring out for that game was scrapped. The developer struck gold with GTA Online, with players spending a lot of money to cause chaos with friends in Los Santos.

Taking to Reddit, fans started to debate on whether they want a longer single-player story campaign or a better online experience when the game launches. According to a lot of comments, there is a real hope that the game will have a lengthy campaign. Some fans are not even interested in taking part in the online experience.

Of course, others are pointing out that we’ll likely be stuck with the story mode for a good while before the developers are even ready to bring out a multiplayer component. With that amount of time available, we’ll likely have plenty to do in this game, whether it’s side content or just the main campaign itself.

Meanwhile, other players are still not convinced we will be getting the game on time. Could we see a delay announcement coming our way that will push GTA 6 out of its launch in May of 2026? It’s anyone’s guess as Rockstar Games continues to be tight-lipped on the upcoming installment. Furthermore, will this also be the first new AAA game to come out demanding $100 for a standard edition? It’s possible, but the community is certainly pushing back on this theory.