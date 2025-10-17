Community Pushes Back On Selling Grand Theft Auto 6 At $ 100

We’re at the cusp of irresistible change in the industry.

Grand Theft Auto’s community has pushed back on the idea that Rockstar Games should price Grand Theft Auto 6 at $ 100.

Where Did This $ 100 Malarkey Start Anyway?

Industry analysts had been warning about game companies planning to raise the default price of video games above $ 60 since at least last year.

However, there is a specific inciting incident that led people to ask if Grand Theft Auto 6 would be sold at $ 100. And that incident is Matthew Ball‘s State of the video game industry report from the start of this year.

Ball explained the problems and opportunities circling the industry. He pointed out that as games continued to sell at $ 60 in the last three decades, the costs of making them kept increasing.

In fact, adjusted for inflation, Grand Theft Auto III actually cost fans $ 80 to $ 100. For this reason, Ball claimed that some game companies hoped that Grand Theft Auto 6 would raise the bar for game prices to $ 80 to $ 100.

Later this year, a consumer survey in Brazil found that most Brazilian gamers expected Grand Theft Auto 6 would sell for as much as $ 100. But then, one in three Brazilian gamers were willing to buy it for that price.

Finally, earlier this week, game developer Christ Stockman chimed in with his own two cents. Stockman was design director on the original 2006 Saints Row, and now heads his own game studio.

Stockman said that he thought Grand Theft Auto 6 was the only game that would get away with selling for $ 100. He went so far as to say that he hopes it would sell at that price.

Content Creator NikTek Makes The Case Against $ 100

NikTek shared his sentiments on this in Twitter. And we believe Rockstar should take this into consideration too.

NikTek said this:

Just because Grand Theft Auto 6 deserves to be sold at $100 doesn’t mean it should.

It is the most expensive game to develop of all time and it will pack a ton amount of content that will result in endless hours of fun.

But what’s most important than that is that everyone deserves to experience this game and I think that pricing it at a $100 will be too high of a price for some gamers.

Even though it would sell extremely well, I can’t begin to imagine the catastrophic damage it will do to the gaming industry as game studios will suddenly feel comfortable making their games start at $100.