Will GTA 6 Make Certain Cars Your Go-To Ride?

There are certain tropes within specific gaming franchises that make “realism” go out the window and turn things a bit more “cartoony” than some would like. One of the all-time classics has to do with “cache and carry.” This happens in shooter games all the time when the player character has a large arsenal of weapons on them, can switch between them at any point, and yet isn’t encumbered by what they’re carrying. You see it all the time, and many actually appreciate when realism takes hold, but it’s not the case. For GTA 6, many wonder if Rockstar Games will take this approach at last.

In one Reddit thread, a player noted that GTA 6 could use the trunks of cars to be the “saddle bags” for the players, to reference a certain cowboy game that Rockstar Games made. That way, the players aren’t carrying it “all on them,” but are carrying it in a reasonable way. Some in the thread liked this idea because how the past games are now felt “arcady,” which is a fair criticism. Others, though, reminded fans that past games were also about getting “whatever car you wanted,” so using the car trunk of a singular ride wouldn’t work:

“Rockstar made you value your horse in RDR2, I had the same horse from start to finish on all of my 6 playthroughs, and when you use another horse the weapons won’t be on it because it’s not your saddle, I can’t see how Rockstar would force us to value our cars the same way, I played GTA5 like 3 or 4 times and never drove the same car longer than 10mins, some would say they’ll keep the weapons on the protagonist’s default car but it would be killer to drive one car just to shoot different weapons, if the weapons gon’ magically transfer to the trunk of every car you’d drive then what’s the point?”

That’s a fair point to make. You are “encouraged” to “hop around” from car to car, especially when you’re doing missions, when getting out of an area is paramount, and you can’t get to your “go-to ride” easily.

Obviously, Rockstar Games will have thought of this, and they’ll have something in mind for players with their “carrying capacity.” Maybe they will stick to the “traditional trope,” or maybe they’ll have a workaround that players haven’t thought of yet. We’ll have to wait and see to find out the answer.