Early Red Dead Redemption Build Screenshots Surface Online

Red Dead Redemption was a huge hit for Rockstar Games. Initially when the title was unveiled I remember some of the feedback online. There was certainly a few players that were not impressed that Rockstar Games was going to the wild west rather than sticking with the modern setting that the Grand Theft Auto franchise offered. However, after release, the game was heavily praised.

Rockstar Games might not be anywhere near as deep with the franchise as they are with Grand Theft Auto. However, it’s still an IP that has a strong following. We can’t wait to see how the game franchise will evovle with the next major installment. That said, we do have a new bit of information surfacing online about the first installment in the Red Dead Redemption series.

Red Dead Redemption Early Screenshots Surfaced Online

Thanks to the folks over at Rockstar Intel, we’re finding out that the ArtStation profile for Jason Muck has images of Red Dead Redemption. Jason was an environment artist at the time for Rockstar Games. Right now, they are a principal environment artist at Bethesda Game Studios.

While these screenshots have been around for awhile, most are just now coming across them. It’s an early look at Red Dead Redemption when Rockstar Games was still working through the title. It’s not drastic changes, but you can see some differences with areas like the minimap design and icons.

It’s not likely these images will be pulled from the website as it’s been available for over two years. We’re just now getting more eyes on the images now that the link has been shared around online. Meanwhile, Jason noted in the past that they had worked on every facet of prop, weapon, and vehicle asset creation. Those include modeling, texturing, unwrapping, shader set up, functionality, breakability, animation, rigging, and skinning.

Of course, Red Dead Redemption’s sequel went on to be a stunning game. In fact, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still getting played today with the online component, Red Dead Online, bringing out some content for the Halloween spooky season. If you’re not already participating in the new content, you still have time to get in on the fun. Tomorrow we’ll see the next featured series roll out called Dead of Night. Find out what to expect when this series becomes available right here. Meanwhile, you can also find modders are still having fun making adjustments to Red Dead Redemption 2 like turning it into a wild west Mortal Kombat game.