GTA 6 Players Discuss The Bikes They’ll Ride On

When it comes to certain open-world video games, one of the biggest thrills is being able to work your way through the city in whatever vehicle you feel is best. You can either buy a car and drive it around, or you can STEAL a ride and have fun with that…as you likely outrun the cops and anyone else chasing you. Undoubtedly, GTA 6 will have a plethora of vehicles for you to “take control of,” mainly because that’s how Rockstar Games rolls with this series. However, one particular style of ride that certain gamers are looking forward to having fun on is motorcycles.

As you can see below, an official still from GTA 6 shows one of the protagonists, Jason, straddling a bike, while also having a gun in his hand. One fan of this image posted it on Twitter and noted how he couldn’t wait to go through Vice City on this bike. Naturally, many people felt obliged to post their own pics from the trailers that have come out, noting their own vehicles and bikes that they couldn’t wait to drive. And yes, some of them had fun with it, like wanting to drive an “old person scooter.”

Just imagine cruising through Vice City on one of these bikes in GTA 6.



Because that’s what we will all be doing in about 6 months time 💯



One thing that got mentioned a lot is that this game will have the most realistic graphics of the franchise to date, which means that the motorcycles, and by extension the other vehicles of the title, will be incredibly detailed, making you want to drive them even more.

While some of you are eager to get on a ride and see what Vice City is like from your ride’s viewpoint, others might be wondering why so many are pumped to drive the bikes and cars in the first place. After all, they’re all virtual, so what’s the real thrill?

The “thrill” is the fact that many people want to see Vice City in its new form, and driving around vehicles at high speed, while also having rides that you likely can’t afford or get in the real world for one reason or another, is a “bonus pleasure” of the experience. And again, there are things you’ll be able to do with these vehicles to make the experience even more enjoyable, including outracing the cops, racing others in side missions more than likely, and so on.

Thus, if you’re eager to buy an expensive ride and go full-tilt on the roads of Vice City, you’ll be doing so soon enough as May 26th, 2026, draws ever closer.