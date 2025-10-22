Do GTA 6 Players Deserve An Apology If Game Launches With A Decent Price?

Look, we all know that GTA 6 will sell incredibly well whenever it releases. Yes, it’s planned for May 2026, but on the off chance it does get delayed again, that’ll just hype the game up even further, and it’ll still become the fastest-selling launch in gaming history, barring something really odd happening. The only real question mark about the game right now isn’t its release date, but its price point. Right now, there’s a mix of games that range from $60-$80, depending on the title and the dev team/publisher. However, the rumor that keeps getting spread around is that the game will actually cost $100 to buy.

To be clear, we’re not talking about any special editions, as none have been announced just yet. We’re talking about paying $100 for the base game alone. That’s quite a jump in price, and it’s been a persistent rumor, including through mainstream gaming media. You might even recall a certain quote recently from a game dev who said the game SHOULD be $100, “because not all games are created equal.”

Naturally, that created a firestorm amongst fans who don’t want that price point, and one person on Twitter took it one step further. He made it clear that if the game is at a more reasonable price of $70 or $80, the gaming media should apologize to fans for stoking the flames of this rumor:

I need every “gaming analyst” to apologize when GTA 6 is actually priced at 69.99$.



So sick of the constant clickbait in the industry about it being priced at 100$ and above, Guys, it’s still a video game by publisher Take-Two which publishes all their games like 2K at $70… pic.twitter.com/Gk6wgaO4Is — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) October 18, 2025

Now, while this might sound like “internet raging” at first, it’s actually a rather honest request. Think about it like this: how did the rumor itself get so widespread? Rockstar Games didn’t say they were thinking about a $100 price point. Sure, they didn’t confirm the price, but neither do many other teams months before launch. Someone put it out there that the game might be $100 due to the large development costs that the game has, which, on a certain level, could “make sense” if the dev team was desperate to recoup costs.

But from the moment the first trailer dropped, it was clear that GTA 6 would be the biggest game of the decade, if not the century. Granted, it’s not likely to sell as many as its predecessor, due to the unique events that led to that record-setting feat of software units sold, but it’ll still sell many millions at launch between digital and physical copies.

Thus, Rockstar Games will recoup its cost with ease and shouldn’t have to do the massive price hike. Yet, the rumors persist…