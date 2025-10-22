GTA 6 and Other Upcoming Titles Likely To Be Featured In New Steam Calendar

Whether you realize it or not, there are numerous video games that release pretty much every month of the year. The trouble with that is two-fold. First, you don’t always have enough money to buy the games, which is a bad thing. And two, you don’t always know that they’re coming out, so you’re possibly missing something that you could likely enjoy. Now, sure, for games like GTA 6, you know they’re coming and have their calendar date burned into your brain. But, for other titles you don’t know of, Steam has launched a new calendar feature that’ll help you be aware of them and more!

The team made a post about the new calendar and outlined its potential:

“Today we’ve launched a new store feature designed to help you find your next favorite game. The new Steam Personalized Calendar is a look at both recently released and upcoming games, filtered down to the set of games we think you are most likely to be interested in.

We’re launching this feature as a Steam Labs experiment, as we’d like your feedback to help make the best possible version of this tool.”

That’s a pretty useful feature, and one that many will hopefully take advantage of, especially if they’re looking to get more involved in the gaming scene and want to try out as many titles as possible. But how will the system know what kind of games you’re interested in?

“The system is more focused on games that you play the most (relative to other players), and spend most of your playtime in. So, a few minutes trying out a couple of new games or demos won’t have much impact on your recommendations, but sinking a bunch of time into a new favorite will.”

That makes sense, and could have a good payoff. For example, when GTA 6 arrives, there will be a LOT of Steam players enjoying it, and that’ll alert the calendars algorithm to take note of what you are playing. Then, when you’re taking a break from the game, you play a demo for something a friend recommended, but you don’t go beyond it; the calendar won’t register that as much because you barely touched it.

The team also noted that your wishlists will be factored into the calendar, too, which is also smart, because that’s a key feature on Steam.

If you’re curious about the calendar, check it out and then help the team at Valve refine it so that more gamers can know about the great games that are coming out!