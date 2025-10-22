Could The Next GTA Online Update Tie Into GTA 6?

As we’ve covered many times, and will continue to cover, the wait for GTA 6 is so strenuous for certain people that the “desire” they have is to look into what Rockstar Games is doing right now, or what they’ve done in the past, and determine if it’ll connect to the next title. In a certain way, that makes sense, and could be used to infer certain things. However, one must be careful, or else you’ll be looking for something and think you have an idea, but it’s only an illusion. Such things can be found on Reddit quite often, and one person made a thread noting that a key update in GTA Online might tie into what comes after in May:

“In late 2023 when we had the announcement from R* about GTA VI first trailer coming in December of that year, the Chop Shop update dropped very soon after GTA VI trailer 1. This boosted the player count of GTA Online for a significant amount of time. It also boosted shark card and other micro transaction sales. Meaning that dropping GTA VI trailer 1 was not only huge for GTA VI but it was also big for GTA Online. Making Rockstar and Take Two some good money.

Now my theory is that since we have the leaked mansion update coming to GTA Online in November or December. That this would be an insane opportunity for Rockstar to cash in one last time on GTA Online. So since it’s rumored to be the last major update to online. Pending no delay to GTA VI of course.”

Of course! And, to be fair, this is another example of looking at the past and “seeing the patterns” that Rockstar Games might want to continue. One of the reasons why GTA 6 wasn’t rushed out was because of the online portion doing so well; it literally fueled the “hiatus” without any loss of profit, and that gave the team the “cushion” they needed to work on the sixth entry and make it what they wanted it to be.

But since the game isn’t out yet, but the online content is still rolling, it would behoove them to try and make one final “cash moment” for them, getting players back into the online mode, seeing how much they spend on it, and then, with all the content done, focus on the massive launch that’s coming.

However, since this is nothing more than rumor and speculation, you need to be mindful that this might not go as described.