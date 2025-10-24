GTA 6 Fans Debate The “Fun” They’ll Have In Nightclubs

One of the downsides to having a game like GTA 6 take so long to get made, with so little to reference as to what will actually be in the game, is that fans will go into the trailers and the various screenshots that have been released and attempt to guess what will happen once the game is live. We’ve been covering that for quite a bit on our site, and the speculation isn’t stopping anytime soon. The newest topic that has popped up on the game’s Reddit is about nightclubs. One could’ve already guessed we’d be in nightclubs due to the “modern-day setting” that Vice City will have this time, but there is more to it than that.

In one of the trailers, we see the protagonists, Jason and Lucia, within the nightclub itself, dressed nicely and having fun. That screenshot above is proof that nightclubs will factor into the game. But, on the Reddit thread in question, they want to know if there are things besides dancing and “enjoying the music” that players will be able to do there. You know, as in…”mischief.” Their words, not ours.

Obviously, yes, they’re talking about THAT kind of “action,” and it says a lot about the fanbase that someone would suggest it…and it’s technically not out of the realm of possibility. After all, this is a franchise known for certain acts, including an infamous mod that features such a “mischievous” act. You know the one. And if you don’t…you’re probably better off for it.

Just as important, though, is that GTA 6 has already made it clear through its trailers that Jason and Lucia are a couple, with the first trailer even having a scene of the two in a bedroom, with Lucia making it clear to Jason that they have to trust each other to get out of their situation alive, to which he agrees.

When you add that to all the shots of them in places like the nightclub, at parties, and, naturally, doing crimes together, you can tell that their relationship will be on display in all its many forms. But “how far they go” while the “camera” is on is up to Rockstar Games, and while they haven’t been afraid to push the M-rating in the past, they don’t want to go too far, as there is such a thing as “too much controversy.”

Thankfully, other fans in the Reddit thread had a fairer mindset and argued that we might just be in the nightclubs for cutscenes or that there might be a fight that Jason and Lucia have to get through in the club for a mission. That seems more likely.