Red Dead Redemption 2 NPC Highlighted As An Example Of How Detailed GTA 6 Will Be

There is a ton of anticipation around Rockstar Games’ upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto VI. Players are waiting for that game to arrive and examining every piece of marketing material in hopes of uncovering more details about what to expect. Others are pointing to the developers’ last major release, Red Dead Redemption 2, as a way to showcase what we might be in store for.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a cherished game for so many players worldwide. It’s also an amazingly detailed piece of work from Rockstar Games. As a result, fans are getting just a peek of what we might see in the upcoming GTA 6 game. In fact, some players are admiring one NPC from RDR 2 as a means to showcase the level of detail Rockstar Games can provide.

Red Dead Redemption 2 NPC Could Give A Glimpse Into GTA 6 NPCs

There’s a lot to love when it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2. There are dynamic weather systems, diverse wildlife, and natural characteristics that play out, such as hair growth. However, there are also some interesting NPCs you can follow around with their own daily routines. Some will go shopping, working, and roaming around the towns.

However, on Reddit, fans are pointing to one NPC in particular that is doing some construction. Rockstar Games developed the NPC to cut down a wooden board before carrying it off to another section of the town. It’s that level of detail that fans are expecting for most NPCs in the upcoming game. That alone could make a drastic difference for the franchise, as the different environments in Grand Theft Auto VI could feel truly alive and lived in.

Of course, we’re left waiting to see some actual gameplay footage of the upcoming GTA 6. We know it’s slated to launch in May of 2026, but beyond two cinematic trailers and some artwork, we’ve mainly been left in the dark. Instead, players are left speculating on what the game could offer, such as boat customization options or even the ability to recruit NPCs for heists we’ll be taking part in.