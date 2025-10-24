GTA Online’s Counterfeit Cash Scheme Is More Profitable Than You Might Think

As we’ve covered on the site before, GTA Online has been one of the most successful things, if not THE most successful thing, that Rockstar Games has ever done. After all, this was first just an extension of the 5th entry of the developer’s crime saga, but it did so well that it was bringing in money hand over fist, and soon, the online part was being sold on its own! It’s a huge reason why the 5th game sold over 200 million copies. Thus, Rockstar Games has kept it alive for almost 13 years now, and has services within it that are meant to “help” its players.

Specifically, like many other things out there in the world right now, they have a special “members program” for GTA Online called GTA+. This service, which you can get on PC for just $8, offers you many different rewards, including in-game ones where you’ll not only get extra cash every month, but you’ll get boosts to your in-game schemes and crimes to help you be more profitable.

One of the reasons we know this is the case is because of the Twitter user below. They went into the game and kept track of how much a classic counterfeit money scheme would make with and without GTA+, and the results were kind of surprising:

#GTAOnline

With GTA+ you can earn almost 3 millions for selling Counterfeit Cash 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kLL62mw1gO — PLTytus (@PLTytus) October 23, 2025

That’s right, with the member service, you’re basically making DOUBLE what you would without it. In other words, you’d make $1.5 million doing the scheme without it, and $3 million with it. That’s a big deal, all things considered.

The question, of course, is whether that’s enough, alongside all the other benefits, to get people to buy the service and partake in these rewards. On the Twitter thread, many made it clear they wouldn’t get it, which is their choice. Some, though, might not mind the extra virtual cash for a small chunk of regular cash.

What will be interesting to see is what Rockstar Games will do with the 6th entry once it drops. So far, all information and trailers have been about the main campaign for the new title, not the online features. The online mode will undoubtedly continue or get a “new form,” it’s just a question of how big Rockstar Games will go with it. Then again, given how successful it’s been so far, they’d be foolish not to go as far as possible to make it a thing that will make it rain money…no counterfeiting needed.