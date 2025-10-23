GTA Online Players Have A Limited Time To Claim A Free Supercar

It’s not all chaos and scares in Los Santos right now. GTA Online is going all-in right now with horror. After all, it’s the perfect time to embrace some scares as we inch our way closer to Halloween, and Rockstar Games is in full support of that. We saw the spooky season content hit Los Santos earlier this month, and it’s going to continue until we head into November.

This month is bringing plenty of horror content to get into. From featured series with extra goodies to straight-up turning Los Santos into a nightmarish hellscape thanks to the weather, don’t miss out on the fun. That said, it’s not all doom and gloom in the bustling virtual streets. In fact, Rockstar Games is giving away a new supercar if you’re interested in claiming one for yourself.

GTA Online Devs Offer A Free Supercar

You don’t have much time left before this offer expires. GTA Online developers are giving you until November 5, 2025, to claim the free Benefactor Krieger Supercar. Otherwise, the vehicle will go back to costing a whopping GTA$2,875,000. So getting this vehicle completely free is quite a deal that you don’t want to miss out on.

It’s also easy to pick up this vehicle. All you need to do is visit the Legendary Motorsport site. Once there, you’ll find that the Benefactor Krieger Supercar has been discounted to GTA$0. But if you are interested in spending a little extra on this purchase, there’s a color scheme that might pair nicely with this vehicle.

Rockstar Games’ seasonal orange-and-black version of the Benefactor Kireger Supercar is available through the Luxury Autos showroom. This, unfortunately, is not free or discounted. You’ll have to spend the normal GTA$ fee to acquire this pain scheme.

If you’re done picking up this vehicle to add to your personal collection, check out the new featured series. Throughout the month, GTA Online has been kicking off each week with a new featured series for players. These special featured series are giving you double the rewards, and this week, we know that the featured series is centered around Condemned.