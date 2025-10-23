Rockstar Games might be hard at work bringing out the next Grand Theft Auto installment into the marketplace. We are expecting it this coming May. However, while this development team is working on that game, they are not forgetting Grand Theft Auto Online. In fact, GTA Online is experiencing some spooky content.

Los Santos has been going the horror route this month in celebration of Halloween. If you’ve been roaming these bustling Los Santos streets these past few weeks, you might have been enjoying some of the featured series. There have been three so far, and each will give players some extra goodies if they complete it.

GTA Online Condemned Featured Series Kicks Off Today

If you’re looking to secure a bit more reward this month in GTA Online, you’re in luck. There are a few featured series this month focused on the Halloween season. As mentioned, we’ve already had a few weeks featuring a specific series. However, the latest week has kicked off today and will run through October 29, 2025.

This week’s featured series is Condemned, which you might already be familiar with. Players are essentially entering a game in which one player takes on the role of a “condemned,” whose job is to slaughter another player before time runs out. By doing so, the slaughtered player becomes the condemned.

What you’ll find is that all featured series will offer double rewards. So there’s a reason to take part in the series each week. However, if you’re a GTA+ member, you’ll get stacking up to 4X. Again, you have plenty of time to dig into the series before it wraps up. But afterward, another series takes its place on October 30, 2025, called Slasher. That will give you another opportunity to get some extra rewards before the Halloween spooky season comes to an end in Los Santos.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6 is on players’ minds worldwide. Fans are still speculating on what the game could feature. Some fans are even convinced that a mechanic from Red Dead Redemption 2 is being implemented. Likewise, fans are hopeful that an overhaul is in place for the police system’s AI.