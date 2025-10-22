GTA 6 Could Overhaul Police AI System

Grand Theft Auto fans are waiting for the next major game installment. For years, we’ve waited and pondered just what Rockstar Games could be cooking up for the next title. Fortunately, a few years ago, the veil was lifted. We know GTA 6 is coming, and we’re going back to Vice City. Fortunately, we also know when the game should arrive in the marketplace. At least, we’re crossing our fingers that this release date is still accurate and not pushed back.

While we can expect GTA 6 to land in the marketplace in May of 2026, we still have yet to see any gameplay footage. The snippets of cinematics for the trailer releases and the few artwork pieces are all we have to go by. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating and hoping some features will either get implemented for the first time in the series or overhauled. For instance, one system that fans are hopeful will be overhauled is the police AI.

GTA 6 Could Update The Wanted System

On Reddit, one fan posted their hopes of a new wanted system being implemented. More specifically, they hope the GTA 6 police start acting a little more realistically compared to previous games. The current system is a bit tough to deal with the cops, as they can immediately begin to shoot you or ram your vehicle.

Others are hopeful that there is a little more focus on allowing protagonists to sneak around without police immediately heading towards their exact location. Maybe we’ll even see the return of a six-star system where the military is called in to aid the police if we start causing too much havoc. Hopefully, we’ll see some wanted action in the gameplay trailer whenever Rockstar Games feels like sending it out to the public.

For now, fans can continue to speculate on the game and its next trailer drop. Of course, with all this extra time between trailer releases, some players are examining the past trailers a bit too in-depth for Rockstar Games’ liking. We recently reported on how some players are already picking out errors left in the latest trailer release for the game, which you can read more about right here.