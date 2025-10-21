GTA 6 Trailer 2 Errors Spotted By Eagle Eye Fans

There is a ton of hype and anticipation built up for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 will undoubtedly smash some records when it does release. We have so much hype and anticipation over this upcoming game. However, it could be a title that will receive another delay.

Regardless, a delay of the game should mean a better overall product when the developers are finished. With that said, there are already some fans who are spotting some errors left in the game from the two trailers we’ve received so far. With the second trailer being the latest bit of marketing materials we have for the game, fans have been pouring countless hours into the video.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Has Several Errors

The streetlight in this shot is actually floating.

(2/8) pic.twitter.com/cqwgyCEAj4 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 19, 2025

Taking to X, GTA 6 Countdown has decided to highlight eight errors they have found so far in the game trailer. There could be others to discover when players dig a bit more into the trailer. That said, it’s still surprising to find some of these trailer issues in such a high-profile game, as it seems to have slipped by some of the quality assurance checks.

On the other hand, these errors might be too minor for most to notice when first watching. One of those errors that the X account pointed out might not even be an error. For instance, there is a scene where Jason hits the brakes on a bike without touching the brake lever. However, as others have pointed out, there is a brake on the right foot for the rear of the bike.

Jason’s hand movements don’t sync with the steering wheel of the car.

(4/8) pic.twitter.com/8CDMPqoYbB — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 19, 2025

Meanwhile, other issues include wrong reflections appearing, animations not quite aligning with the scene, and even missing NPCs, such as a police officer vehicle blowing up with no one in it. So, hopefully there’s more than enough time to address these issues without having to delay the game, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case.

In other news related to GTA 6, fans are still wondering just when we’ll get our third trailer drop. Likewise, another aspect fans are eager to learn about is how much this game will end up costing. Could we see a $100 price tag put on this game? Fans certainly hope that won’t be the case.