GTA 6 Fans Are Convinced This RDR 2 Feature Is Being Implemented

Grand Theft Auto VI is coming our way in 2026. We should have it in May, as long as nothing pushes the game further back. Of course, with any major AAA game release that’s hyped up, delays can happen. So don’t get too settled on the release date just yet, as we’ll have to see if it gets readjusted as we inch closer to it. That said, while we are all waiting on the release of GTA 6, fans can continue to speculate as to what will be featured.

Rockstar Games is always looking to raise the bar, and with such a massive gap of time between GTA 5 and the upcoming GTA 6, this next installment could be very notable. Likewise, we might even see some features from Red Dead Redemption 2 in the game. Some fans are already calling it now that a feature teased by Rockstar Games comes directly from their last major AAA release.

GTA 6 To Feature A Car Trunk System?

Pretty sure the car trunk in GTA 6 will work like RDR2’s saddle bags…



Store weapons, loot maybe even bodies.👀 pic.twitter.com/kzh0sZBSPj — Before GTA 6 (@Urban_GTA_6) October 21, 2025

If you played Red Dead Redemption 2, then you know that not all of the weapons Arthur Morgan had were with him. There was a limited amount of space in which Arthur could have been equipped. As a result, Rockstar Games used a storage system featured on Arthur’s horse. By going up to the horse’s saddle bag, you could look through your entire inventory and decide if you needed to switch out your gear.

Fans like Before GTA 6 on X are convinced that Rockstar Games is already teasing this system. There’s a moment where we see both protagonists reach into the back of a vehicle. This trunk system might be just like the saddle bag, where players have to gather gear or swap it out.

Of course, we’re wondering if there will be any further tweaks to this system. For instance, would any vehicle we take over instantly feature the gear in the trunk? Also, what happens if your car blows up? Then again, maybe fans were wrong, and this won’t be a system like Red Dead Redemption 2.

At any rate, fans are not slowing down with speculation and discussion pieces online. While some fans are trying to pin down the arrival of the next trailer, others are bringing out a wish list of features they want overhauled, such as the police AI system.