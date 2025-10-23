BioShock Franchise Discounted Right Now On PlayStation

We completely get it! Video games are not cheap, and knowing which games to pick up at launch and which to hold off on is crucial. At least it’s vital for our bank accounts. If you don’t want to see the dreaded red in your bank account, then sometimes it’s best to hold off on picking up some games at launch. That said, sometimes sales can highlight a few games that you meant to play, but just never got around to picking up yet. For instance, if BioShock happens to be on that list for you and you own a PlayStation console, you’re in luck.

BioShock has been marked down quite a bit through the PlayStation Store. Sales are usually ongoing on official digital storefronts like the PlayStation Store. Today, we’re getting a sale all about the Halloween season, featuring all three BioShock games. Likewise, this sale runs until November 5, 2025, so you have some time to sift through the offerings.

BioShock Franchise Discounted

BioShock fans are waiting for Cloud Chamber to get through the next major installment. However, if you’re a newcomer to the series or want to replay the three mainline installments again, you can find them up to 75% off through the PlayStation Store right now.

The official PlayStation Halloween sale has BioShock Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition marked down to just $7.99 each. Meanwhile, BioShock 2 Remastered is even cheaper at $4.99. So again, now’s a perfect opportunity to pick these games up on the cheap and play through them in preparation for the fourth game.

Of course, you can also find a wide range of other horror-focused games that are available through this sale. If you would like to browse through the sale yourself, you’ll find the Halloween sale right here.

With that said, when it comes to BioShock 4, we don’t have much information at all about the game. It was back in August of this year that we learned Cloud Chamber had been hit with layoffs. However, we also learned that Rod Fergusson has stepped in to help bring this game across the finish line.

In other news related to the franchise, we know that a movie adaptation is in the works, and it was recently revealed that the plot would be based on the first BioShock game. That gives you another reason to pick the game or replay it again in preparation for its movie adaptation debut.