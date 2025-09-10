Producer Confirms New Plot Detail For Netflix BioShock Movie

BioShock fans are waiting for the next game. We know that there is another installment in the works. However, it’s being a bit under wraps for now as the development team works through the project. That said, we do know that there is also a movie adaptation coming out. If you didn’t already know, we should see a movie in the next couple of years.

Hollywood hasn’t been basking in the most positive limelight for a good while when it comes to video game movie adaptations. They were far from stellar and strayed well too far off from what made the games so cherished in the first place. However, that started to change not too long ago, and the results have been great. More and more positively reviewed movie and TV show adaptations have been coming out.

BioShock Movie Plot Detail Revealed

We’ve known for a few years now that Netflix has been working on a BioShock movie. It’s a project that’s been in the works, but has yet to enter full production. Currently, the script is still being worked on. However, it does look like filming could be happening in just a couple of years. That’s according to a new report from The Direct.

This publication managed to speak with Roy Lee, a producer who is working with Francis Lawrence, the director for the upcoming movie. During a promotional event for The Long Walk, The Direct had the opportunity to ask Roy Lee about BioShock’s upcoming film. While Roy noted that Netflix is keeping details under wraps, he alerted the publication that the upcoming film will definitely be based on the first BioShock game.

That’s notable as we didn’t know which game, if any, would be adapted. Now, fans, we’ll get a heads-up on what the storyline should be based on if the production team stays close to the source material. Unfortunately, we might be waiting a bit for this movie to start filming.

Right now, the focus for Francis Lawrence is the next Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping. However, after that movie, there should be an opening to get the ball rolling for the Netflix BioShock movie. So we have until November 2026 before the focus can start to shift towards the iconic Rapture.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, there is a new video game coming out. We don’t know much about that project at all. With that said, we do know that Rod Fergusson has recently stepped in to help Cloud Chamber bring this game across the finish line.