Rod Fergusson Officially Started Work On The Next BioShock Game

BioShock fans are still waiting for that next installment to land in the marketplace. After Irrational Games downsized and rebranded itself to Ghost Story Games, the franchise was in a bit of a limbo. Fortunately, it didn’t take long before 2K revealed that they were bringing out another game to the beloved franchise.

However, rather than have Ghost Story Games take the project on, the new game was put under development at Cloud Chamber. That news came out in 2019, and since then, we haven’t seen anything regarding this title. There’s been plenty of concern over the silence, but it does seem like 2K is pushing this project along by bringing in Rod Fergusson.

Rod Fergusson Officially Started At Cloud Chamber

https://twitter.com/RodFergusson/status/1963035277129351311

Cloud Chamber has nothing to draw from its past. This is a new studio that was established to bring out the next installment of the BioShock franchise. Fortunately, it appears the studio has a team of developers who were part of the series from years ago. That said, it was just this past month that we learned there was a change of heads at the studio.

Previously, Kelley Gilmore was at the helm. For a reminder, they were previously at Firaxis Games as an executive producer. It would seem that after a review of the project, 2K decided to let Kelley go and bring in Rod Fergusson, who has quite a lengthy career. More importantly, Rod has ties to this franchise in the past. Rod stepped into Irrational Games to help bring BioShock Infinite through the final milestones. Of course, since then, he’s moved around to a few different studios.

Most recently, Rod was heading the Diablo series at Blizzard. However, it was revealed last month that he would be heading up Cloud Chamber. Well, we now know he’s officially started work at the studio, as he shared an image on his personal X account highlighting his first day.

Hopefully, that means this new installment, which many fans have been eagerly awaiting, will start to progress a little more smoothly. Of course, only time will tell.