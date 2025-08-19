BioShock 4 Studio Reportedly Hit With Layoffs

There’s quite a bit of anticipation over the next major BioShock game. We know that the series was not put on ice after Irrational Games went under. Instead, a new studio was brought in called Cloud Chamber. Their debut title would be BioShock 4, or whatever they end up calling the game. However, the project hasn’t been smooth according to some of the more recent reports.

A credible journalist for the video game industry, Jason Schreier, recently reported on Bloomberg this month that the studio had been in some hot water. It would seem that the executives at 2K Games were not thrilled over the latest review of the title, including the current narrative storyline.

Now, a new report has surfaced from Jason on BlueSky, which again paints a bleak picture. If the report proves to be accurate, several developers attached to the game are being laid off from the development studio. Of course, nothing official has come out regarding this at the time of writing.

Is BioShock 4 Experiencing Troublesome Development?

BREAKING: BioShock 4 developer Cloud Chamber is laying off an unspecified number of staff.Also, former Diablo boss Rod Fergusson is taking over as Cloud Chamber's new studio head. More than a decade ago, he joined the troubled BioShock Infinite and helped salvage that game's production. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-08-19T15:18:54.833Z

Jason logged into his BlueSky account and noted that BioShock 4 development studio, Cloud Chamber, is laying off an unspecified number of staff. We don’t know who is being removed or what this might mean for the current development roadmap. That said, it’s not something that would actually cause the production to halt completely for the upcoming BioShock game.

Instead, in the same post, Jason noted that Rod Fergusson is taking over as Cloud Chamber’s new studio head. They went on to note that it was Rod who helped bring BioShock Infinite across the finish line when that game production was having a hard time.

For those who might not be aware, Rod Fergusson has a long history in the game development scene. Their last position was with Blizzard Entertainment, after they had left the Coalition. It was here that Rod was put in charge of the Diablo series, including the current Diablo IV video game. Now it looks like Rod is reconnecting with the BioShock franchise, and hopefully that means production will start to ramp up again.