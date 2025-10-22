Xbox Is Featuring A Special Rockstar Games Sale

Hey, we get it. Video games are not cheap! This latest generation of console platforms saw a rise in price for the typical AAA game. We went from paying $60 for a new game to $70. Then Nintendo dropped us with the introduction of $80. We’re even anticipating that Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto VI into the marketplace for $100. That’s not confirmed, of course, but it’s an ongoing discussion online regarding how much GTA 6 will cost us.

I say all that to hone in on the fact that we all could use a sale. It’s hard picking out what games to grab at launch and which to hold off on. If you don’t want your bank account screaming, it might be best to hold off on some games for their prices to drop. Fortunately, there are usually sales going on all the time, some of which are based on publishers.

Rockstar Games Publisher Sale

That’s exactly where this sale is focusing on. Rockstar Games is holding a special sale right now through the Xbox digital storefront. So if you’re looking for something new to play, then don’t pass up on checking out the deals you can grab right now on Xbox. With that said, we’ll offer some highlights for what you can pick up at a discount.

Rockstar Games Publisher Sale Highlight

Red Dead Redemption 2 $14.99

Grand Theft Auto V $19.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition $23.99

Max Payne 3 $6.99

Grand Theft Auto IV $6.99

Bully: Scholarship Edition $8.99

L.A. Noire $19.99

Manhunt $8.99

Max Payne $8.99

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne $8.99

Hopefully, there’s something in this list that might catch your attention. Of course, if you want to check through the sale for yourself, then you can find it right here. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that you have some time to check out the deals before they are no longer available. As it stands right now, the Rockstar Games Publisher Sale is going on until October 27, 2025.

In other news related to Rockstar Games, most fans are still wondering what Grand Theft Auto VI will bring to the table. For instance, there’s speculation that the game will feature a specific Red Dead Redemption 2 mechanic. Likewise, fans are hopeful that the game will see an overhaul to the police AI system.