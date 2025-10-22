Is There A Special Spot Where Borderlands 4 Players Can Farm Legendary Weapons Easily?

When playing something like Borderlands 4, one of the big “desires” in the game is to sift through the billions upon billions of weapons and attempt to get the most legendary weapons possible so that you can have the best “tools for the job” with the build you’re creating for your Vault Hunter. However, as many players in the game have noted since the title’s launch last month, that’s easier said than done. The drop rates for these weapons are “criminally low,” according to some, and you have to be extremely lucky to get even one, let alone the one you actually want.

The twist, though, is that on Reddit, one player seems to have found a workaround. It’s not just about RNG, it’s about having waves of enemies to kill so you can better your odds:

“Head to the makeshift chalet, the electri safe as you exit immediately to the NE, FARMMMMM IT!!!

Today alone I found 6. This is the first day I’ve actually farmed this spot. In over 150 hours I’ve found maybe a total of 15 legendary enhancements, 6 were found today alone at that spot.

You’ll literally see 6-10 vile/badass spawn each and everytime. Best part is you just need to exit to menu when you’re done and it puts you right back at the chalet.”

That does seem like a better way to farm legendary weapons, especially when you can jump in and out easily enough and fight the same enemies as before, thus knowing that how you killed them previously will work once again. So, you go in, kill them all, see if legendary weapons have dropped, and then repeat!

After posting this on Reddit, others chimed in, thanking the poster for his reveal, and others noted that they actually used this particular spot for other things in the past:

“That’s my favorite build testing ground. Highest vile enemy density on the entire map, in my experience. And they come in waves so you don’t have to fight them all at once, either.Just takes forever to inspect all the loot mixed in with all the junk on the ground. But if you ignore everything except legendaries I guess this isn’t a problem.”

Indeed! Oh, and also, you can apparently farm bounties here, too. Thus, this one spot in Borderlands 4 has plenty of options for you to “cash in” to get the things you want from the game. So, what are you waiting for?