EpicNNG Scrutinizes The Timing Of Borderlands 4’s Next Patch

It is give and take between the players and the devs.

EpicNNG has his criticisms for the upcoming big patch for Borderlands 4.

The Big Patch Was Delayed Again

The official Borderlands Twitter account confirmed that the next big patch was coming this Thursday. That was the assigned schedule for weekly updates.

But in this case, Gearbox went back on their promise that the update would come ‘early next week.’ Now, we don’t want to raise the standards for Gearbox too much.

It’s not like there is a real obligation that updates come out on schedule all the time. Gearbox didn’t make such a promise, and they should be allowed flexibility to ensure the updates work.

But at this point, many of the players have already finished the main game. And they’re getting impatient waiting for the rest of the schedule to come around.

EpicNNG Chimes In

EpicNNG shared this reaction to the news:

I kinda saw this coming tbh lol.

Patch on Thursday will result in a loss of casuals due to nerfs/fixes and it’s not worth dropping it prior to the first content drop when they can instead play the long game.

That being said, this is twice now we’ve had a patch delayed.

So let’s unpack what EpicNNG said.

We now expect this to be the patch that nerfs some things in the game. It’s likely that the Crit Knife will be targeted in particular. But other overpowered weapons, gear, and skills, could also be affected.

But EpicNNG is also criticizing the timing of this patch. While he did point out this patch has been delayed twice, he was referring to something else.

EpicNNG is questioning why Gearbox is publishing this patch now, before Borderlands 4 really starts its 2025 roadmap.

Does EpicNNG Have A Point?

The Horrors of Kairos, which will be a free event with new content, will be launching tomorrow, October 23. The next patch should be coming the day afterwards.

So technically, that event starts before the patch. Of course, this is really a minor quibble that doesn’t address EpicNNG’s points.

While players see that they enjoy the game more if they feel overpowered, Gearbox may see it differently.

In particular, they may worry that if the balance leans too hard on being too easy, than the players will be bored. And their content roadmap may not keep fans happy.

Ultimately, there is a give and take between what the fans want and what the developers know, to make their games fun and successful. It’s on Gearbox to prove that this upcoming patch, and whatever decisions they make on it, are the right ones.