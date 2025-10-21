Borderlands 4 Next Big Patch Will Happen Alongside Horrors of Kairos

The Borderlands 4 community has been preparing itself for the next big update. We know it’s coming and that this update will tackle some nerfs. Unfortunately, the period where Gearbox Software is allowing players to pull off these OP builds is coming to an end. However, we still don’t quite know when exactly the patch update will arrive.

Instead, we know that it’s coming soon, as it will arrive alongside the new big event coming to the game, Horrors of Kairos. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the official Borderlands X account, here is what the developers just revealed about the next major patch update for the game.

Borderlands 4 Patch Update Coming Soon

Glad you’re excited for the update! We have a few things we're tidying up right now, and it’ll be rolling out with the Horrors of Kairos mini-event. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been brewing. — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 21, 2025

Borderlands 4 players should note that the next major update is coming soon. It was unveiled on X that the developers are tidying up a few things before the update is ready to roll out. That said, it was revealed that we can expect the update to come alongside Horrors of Kairos. This is the new spooky event coming to the game in celebration of the Halloween season.

While it’s coming alongside Horrors of Kairos, we don’t know if that means it will happen at the same time as the event’s launch or just during the event itself. The event will begin on October 23, 2025, and continue until November 6, 2025. That said, we do know that there are some nerfs coming to the game with this patch update.

Fans have been using some OP gear that Gearbox Software was okay with letting go for a bit longer. However, as the creative director noted, Borderlands 4 has upcoming content that the development team felt compelled to balance. So, whether you’re for this change-up or not, you don’t have much of a choice. We are potentially just days away from this update rolling out and forcing these changes onto players.

We have future content like the upcoming Invincible that we want players to find challenge/accomplishment in. If we balanced that content around bad gear, it would remove build diversity, forcing players into specific builds using said gear. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) October 10, 2025

In other related news to Borderlands 4, YouTooz is launching a collaboration for the game today. Likewise, we know Gearbox is working on a fix for the Borderlands 4 lost loot machines.