Will GTA 6 Have Seasons In Any Meaningful Way?

One of the sad things about waiting for a video game to arrive is that you honestly have a bit too much time on your hands trying to figure out what the game will be like based on what you’ve seen so far in things like trailers and official screenshots. For GTA 6, the speculation mill has truly been working overtime over the last couple of months, as fans want to hear more about the game from its dev team, but aren’t having a lot of luck. As such, in places like Reddit, speculation of all kinds is popping up, even though it’s not exactly a “realistic topic” at times.

For example, one particular thread asks the question of whether there will be “seasons” in the game. No, they’re not asking about seasonal content, as we basically know that’ll happen via the online portion of the game. Instead, they’re asking about literal weather seasons, and whether Vice City will show it in one form or another:

“For example spring comes after winter, and then summer and autumn. It is pity that snow is almost impossible in Miami. But still there have to be switches in the seasons. For example a rainy day on autumn can feel different during a mission then in summer. NPCs should also wear different cloths during different seasons.”

We admire the effort to try to make this seem like a reasonable thing, but the truth is that this is very unlikely for multiple reasons. As many pointed out in the comments, Florida doesn’t do “seasons” the same way as other states. At best, you have Spring/Summer…and then you have hurricane season. Now, if GTA 6 wanted to do that, that would be a cool thing. But it’s unlikely.

Another thing to consider here is that it would only make sense to do weather seasons if the game’s campaign took place across the course of a year or so. Except, more than likely, that’s not going to happen. Instead, the campaign will likely take place over the course of a couple of weeks or months. Thus, the seasons wouldn’t really need to be “on display” for all to see.

And while there is something to be said about having “seasonal clothing” for NPCs to show the changes, that means a LOT more work for Rockstar Games to ensure the clothing both matches the vibe of Vice City, while also works in various animation cycles, and that’s a lot of extra work.