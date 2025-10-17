Borderlands 4 Has Been Discounted For Console Players

Borderlands fans are likely already well into Borderlands 4 at this point. It was just last month that we finally got our hands on the latest installment. If you’ve been holding out for the game to go on sale, there is one happening right now that might be enticing. You can score a 20% discount not only on PC but also on consoles.

This might be a bit of a surprise for some players. We’re just a few weeks out from when the game first launched, and it’s already discounted. However, if you’ve been on the fence about picking up a copy, now might be the time to do so. There’s no telling just how much longer we’ll be going before another sale hits the game.

Borderlands 4 20% Discount Hits Consoles

If you recall, it was just a few days ago that we reported on Steam discounting the game. Those of you on PC already had the chance to take advantage of a 20% discount. Fortunately, that sale is still going on in case you’re interested in picking the game up on PC. However, it looks like both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can now take part in this sale.

On both storefronts, a 20% discount makes Borderlands 4 cost only $55.99 compared to the original $69.99. You can also find a discount on the Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition, bringing the game’s price to $103.99. Now, you don’t have too long to take advantage of this sale. As noted on the PlayStation Deals storefront, this is a deal of the week special that will end on October 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, for the players who have been enjoying the game, you might be waiting for the next update. We were supposed to get a big update yesterday for the game. However, that update has since been delayed, and we’re not slated to receive it sometime next week.

Of course, there’s another reason to hop back into the game again if you’ve been taking a break from it. A new spooky event is coming to the game next week in celebration of the Halloween season. Check out what you can expect from the Horrors of Kairos right here.