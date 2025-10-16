Key Borderlands 4 Update Gets Delayed

Don’t you just hate it when something you wanted was “so close to releasing,” and then someone reveals that it’s been “pushed back” a bit? Yeah, it happens all the time with various things, and it’s dang annoying. Sure, it sometimes means that quality will be ensured, or that its success won’t be “hampered by other projects,” but that doesn’t mean much at times when you REALLY wanted to see something or play something now! For Borderlands 4 players, they’ve been patiently waiting for a new patch that would go and help fix things within the Gearbox Software title. Sadly…

…it’s not coming out today, as initially promised. As the team revealed on its official Twitter handle, the patch is taking an “extra few days” to get remedied:

“Quick update that our Day 30 Update, which includes balance adjustments, performance and stability improvements, and some new quality-of-life features, will be hitting early next week! We took a few extra days to help ensure a great experience for you. Until then, this week’s new set of Weekly Activities will roll out later today, October 16. Thank you for your continued support as we make more enhancements and updates to Borderlands 4!”

While they were trying to spin this as a positive, including noting the new activities you can do today, it’s fairly obvious that many won’t like this and won’t appreciate having to wait a few days for the fixes to kick in. After all, that’s been one of the biggest complaints about the game since it came out. While Gearbox Software promised an incredible experience from top to bottom, it’s been anything but. Across both PC and console, there have been all manner of issues, not the least of which is poor optimization and serious frame rate issues across all platforms, including the PS5 Pro!

It got so bad that Gearbox Software head Randy Pitchford started lashing out at gamers who were complaining, which is not the look a developer wants, especially when players legit prove they were right, which they have done many times over since launch.

That might also explain why the game’s player numbers have dropped by 85% since last month. Sure, the game was never going to be the one that players “enjoyed for an incredibly long time,” but that’s still quite a dropoff.

Hopefully, the patch makes some meaningful changes so that players will keep playing or come back to see what’s been fixed.