Borderlands 4 Is Getting Crossover Plushies With YouTooz

As we’ve talked about before, one of the best things that gamers can get in this world to best represent their love of certain franchises is “swag.” You know, various items that come from the franchises they adore so that they can highlight just how much they love them. The best part about such a desire is that, depending on the game, there’s honestly plenty to choose from. For example, we talked not too long ago about how Borderlands 4 has plenty of items that you can buy from Gearbox Software’s official store. But now, they’ve gone and done a collaboration to offer even more!

Specifically, as you’ll see below, Gearbox is teaming up with YouTooz to bring a set of four plushies to the mix for Borderlands 4 fans. If you’re not familiar with the brand, they make rather high-quality plushies of various characters, and they’ve been bringing a lot of variety to their lineup as of late, including getting some big-time collaborations across numerous famed series.

So, teaming up with Gearbox Software for its latest game is a big deal. Based on the image we see below, we’re obviously going to get a plushie of Claptrap. Based on the looks of the others, it appears that some beloved Vault Hunters will get the tap as well:

https://twitter.com/youtooz/status/1978572289399505056

Admittedly, this won’t be for everyone, and that’s okay. If you want the plushie, then by all means get it when they go live. If it’s not for you, you might want to check out the Gearbox store to see what other items from Pandora and beyond you might want to wear to rep your favorite series. It’s all up to you.

However, there are those out there who honestly want nothing more than for Gearbox Software to go and fix the game that they’ve been playing for over a month. Well, that might not be true, actually, as player numbers have taken a serious dip since the game’s launch. Gearbox has been under constant fire from fans, as the game has numerous issues that still need to be fixed. In fact, in the tweet above, many players pointed out that the game still has bugs that need fixing. They’re basically telling them to “focus on what’s important” instead of doing things like this.

To be clear, this deal was likely already made before the game came out, so don’t blame YouTooz for all that’s happened, okay?