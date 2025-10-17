Borderlands 4 Fan Animation Shared By Gearbox Software

Right now, it might seem like players of Borderlands 4 and the dev team behind it, Gearbox Software, are very much “at odds” with one another. It’s very fair to think that due to the back-and-forth that is continually going on with them, especially thanks to Randy Pitchford lashing out at fans for their words about the game and its many flaws. However, there are some fans who have decided to take not only the high road, but also show their love for the franchise in unique ways. For example, there was one fan who decided they were going to do a little animated short featuring Claptrap and Trouble, and the animation was so good that Gearbox Software shared it on Twitter!

You can watch the full animation below, and it really is well done! The synopsis, if you will, is Claptrap is searching for something in a crate when Trouble tries to “get” Claptrap, leading to some hilarious old-school animation bits and a rather funny ending.

https://twitter.com/Borderlands/status/1978904729444077662

The fact that Gearbox Software shared it and was sure to tag the person who made it says a lot. More than likely, they’ll be up for doing this kind of thing in the future, as it truly spotlights their fans and all they’re bringing to the game’s universe. Heck, this might even inspire Gearbox to try and do something of this nature in the future, if they think it’ll bring people to their game.

Sadly, while the animation was praised in the comment section, and many would indeed want more things like this in the future, many gamers were more focused on the Borderlands 4 patch that was supposed to drop yesterday, and yet, it was delayed to next week. Oops. And yeah, not everyone is happy about it:

“Is there an update releasing today? Looking at starting the game soon if the performance has been smoothed over on PS5 and banking on this update to hopefully improve it.”

“Where is the weekly mission, holy sh*t. 6 hours delayed??? This is a weekly recurring thing how is it f*cked up? I understand the balance patch whatever but not something that is supposed to change every Thursday.”

So, yeah, the relationship between the two sides is hardly perfect, and it’s not likely to get fully improved for some time. After all, gamers want the title fixed, and fixed soon. Thus, no amount of adorable animation or other products will hide the fact that the game isn’t where it should be.