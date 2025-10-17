Borderlands Physical Gearbox Loot Is On Sale This Month Only!

Borderlands 4 dropped last month, and just like with any major new game release, there’s some resurgence for the franchise as a whole. Some players are enjoying the latest installment, while others might have just stumbled upon the IP. Regardless of what category you fall into, there’s a sale worth checking out. If you wanted to score some actual physical loot based on the game IP, then check out Gearbox Loot.

Take-Two Interactive Software’s Gearbox Loot website has been around for a good while. It’s a digital shop where you can pick up some physical goods based on Gearbox Software’s game catalog. You’ll find the typical items sported around franchises like Borderlands. So anything from apparel, accessories, home and office supplies, to collectibles is available.

Gearbox Loot Offering Up To 40% Off Borderlands Sale

Taking to X, the official Gearbox Loot account revealed that during this month only, you’ll find a sale for both Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gear. If you were enjoying the latest installment release from Gearbox Software, now you have more than a few items to decorate your home or sport without breaking the bank.

You can find the sale link right here. Of course, we’ll also highlight a few of the sale items that are now discounted below. But you’ll want to view the website yourself to see if there’s anything that might pique your interest.

Gearbox Loot Sale Highlight

Borderlands Claptrap Beanie $5

Borderlands Evil Lilith PVC Figure $60

Borderlands Claptrap Rug $60

Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter’s Necklace $30

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlan Tina the Maker PVC Figure $60

Again, this is just a small look at some of the items you can pick up now at a discount. That said, this wasn’t the only news lately for physical items for you, Borderlands fans. Recently, Dark Horse revealed that they are accepting pre-orders right now for the four latest Vault Hunters PVC figurines.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the video game, Borderlands 4 was supposed to have a rather notable update yesterday. Fans were waiting for its arrival. However, Gearbox Software revealed that they are taking a little more time getting this patch ready. As a result, we should see it come out sometime early next week.