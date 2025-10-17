You Can Soon Own Your Own Borderlands 4 Vault Hunters

Borderlands 4 just dropped into the marketplace last month. This is Gearbox Software’s latest release and one that will hopefully persuade you, Vault Hunters, to stick around for the long haul. If you have been enjoying the game, maybe you’ll be interested in some physical figures. There’s a new collection of statue figures that are coming into the marketplace soon.

Dark Horse took to X and unveiled that they have a new set of figures to decorate your shelf and desks. This time it’s based around Borderlands 4 and the four new Vault Hunters. If you have the shelf space or just want your favorite Vault Hunter displayed on your desk, this might be something worth checking into.

Borderlands 4 Dark Horse Figures

Dark Horse revealed the set of four Borderlands figures recently on their official website. It’s all four Vault Hunters, those being Amon, Harlowe, Rafa, and Vex. Each is posed and attached to its own base to display. Likewise, most of them are just under 7″ tall. However, one will be significantly taller than the others: Amon, who will come in at 9″ tall.

Amon is also different compared to the figure pricing. All of them cost $69.99 outside of Amon. If you want to pick up that figure, you’ll need to dig a bit deeper into your pockets, as it will cost you $79.99. That said, if you decide to pick up all four figures, you’ll get a bundle deal that will save you $20.

With all that said, this is only for pre-order right now. The figures can be pre-ordered to secure a unit, but they won’t actually be available until August 14, 2026. Meanwhile, if you are playing the game, you’ll find that the latest key update, which was supposed to arrive yesterday, has been delayed. Instead, we should see that major update to the game come sometime early next week.

Furthermore, if you were wondering how Borderlands 4 dedicated drops work, the developers recently offered some insight. Of course, there’s another reason to hop into the game again. Next week, we’ll see a spooky event hit the Kairos, which you can read more about right here.