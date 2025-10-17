Gearbox Explains How Borderlands 4’s Dedicated Drops Work

We don’t think the fans will want to see this changed.

Gearbox has explained how dedicated drops work in Borderlands 4.

What’s The Deal With Dedicated Drops?

In the original Borderlands, Gearbox arranged for specific unique weapons to drop after you defeated certain bosses.

For example, when you defeat Scar and bring back T.K. Baha’s prosthetic leg, he gives you a unique shotgun called T.K.’s Wave. You are guaranteed to get these weapons the first time you defeat these bosses.

In the Borderlands DLC The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, players get their first taste of dedicated drops. Bosses like General Knoxx are ‘dedicated’ to dropping Legendary and Pearlescent weapons.

This Is Why Players Love Dedicated Drops

You may not get Legendaries or Pearlescents the first time you play. However, you can go back and fight the bosses again to try to get these weapons.

But what’s even better than that is if you’re unhappy with the stats of the Legendary or Pearlescent you got, you can fight the boss and try to get a new one again.

So the thrill comes from trying to get the best weapon to drop from playing the game over and over. And there’s an enjoyable loop in getting a great weapon, than going to back to a boss to try to get an even better one.

Most fans agree that Gearbox nailed the drop rates for dedicated drops in Borderlands 2. But that’s only because the fans playtested it for them.

How Did Gearbox Handle Dedicated Drops In The Games’ History?

In Borderlands The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 3, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox would calibrate the drop rates because the fans weren’t happy with the original rates.

Either they take too long to farm so it gets frustrating, or they’re too easy to get and that makes it boring.

Fans don’t seem to agree if Borderlands 4 has good or bad drop rates. Since Gearbox delayed their latest patch, the players are naturally curious if there’s some issue with it that they should address.

Here’s What You Need To Know About Borderlands 4’s Dedicated Drops

Gearbox creative director Graeme Timmins said this on Twitter:

Dedicated drops are fixed/not influenced by difficulty/UVH. We didn’t want to “force” players into higher difficulties if they weren’t ready, so anyone can farm dedicated and enjoy the game then UVH. XP, currencies, slightly increased world drops, and Firmware are reward in UVH.

UVH is short for Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. In simple terms, this means that players can farm for dedicated drops as soon as they get to a boss that has them.

Some players weren’t sure if they were locked out of certain things until they got to Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. As Gearbox’s devs have explained, you can already enjoy a lot of what the game has on offer on your first playthrough.

We’re still not sure what the dedicated drop rate is as Gearbox hasn’t actually made it public. But it is good to know that players can already indulge in their free gacha as early as the game can let them.