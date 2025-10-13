NBA 2K26 PlayStation Players Can Get New Background For Console

Personalization is something that many people want in their lives. After all, why just “do something” when you can do something with your own style and flair? Exactly. When it comes to gaming, gamers love nothing more than to enjoy something that’ll allow them to customize things in a way that lets them show their fandom or style, and that includes games like NBA 2K26. The game already allows you to pick your favorite team or to create a team featuring current and past players to have fun with. However, on PlayStation, you have a new way to show your fandom, via a special wallpaper.

As you’ll see below, it features prominent players from both the NBA and the WNBA, including legendary player Carmelo Anthony:

Get the NBA 2K26 home screen now. 🏀



Customize your PS5 console's Welcome hub with the new NBA 2K26 background, available now!



More info on how to do the update can be found here:https://t.co/VZb2NHcRs6 pic.twitter.com/QhxWnILLSY — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 11, 2025

So, if you want to show off this wallpaper on your PlayStation home screen, just follow the instructions in the tweet above.

Now, as for the upcoming NBA season itself, which will tip off soon enough, things will be just as interesting as NBA 2K26 itself. For example, the current reigning champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, have all their big pieces from last year’s incredible run, where they basically dominated from start to finish, and then ended with a big punctuation mark, showing that youth can top “talent” when you have enough of it. Thus, they’re looking to repeat.

Then, you have the champs from the previous year, the Boston Celtics, who are dealing with serious injuries and won’t have all their championship roster for one reason or another, including trading away pieces that helped get Boston the win in 2024. Many are just writing this year off, which means the Eastern Conference has some gaps to fill.

There are also “wild cards” in the mix, including teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Both teams made big trades last year to try to get themselves to the next level, but timing and injuries derailed a serious playoff run. Both sides also made big moves in the offseason to shore things up and attempt to make a last run before aging players like LeBron James and Steph Curry are phased out of the league.

Oh, and don’t forget about Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who are always a threat because of the incredible MVP they have.

Needless to say, the NBA season will be an exciting one, and hopefully, things will end up being thrilling both on the real court and the virtual one.