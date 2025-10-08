NBA 2K26 Topped US Sales Charts In August

One of the ironies about sales data is that unless the developer or publisher reveals exactly how well the game has done soon after launch, we don’t actually hear about the success, or lack thereof, with the title until much later. That’s because the regional sales data or the financial data for the companies don’t typically come out until everything is compiled, a while later. For example, NBA 2K26 came out in late August, and we’re just now finding out in October that it was the No.1 game sold in the United States during that period. While we don’t know exact numbers, the fact that it got the No.1 spot in just two days is impressive indeed.

Circana, via Blue Sky, was the one dropping the data, and there are some interesting things to note here. First, like we said, NBA 2K26 was the top-selling title despite only being out for a few days, which shows just how much players wanted the game. However, the other big thing is that the latest NFL title was right behind it at No.2! That means that sports really dominated the month of August, even with certain big-name AAA titles also releasing during that month.

So, what led to the sports titles dominating the month? Simply put, the NFL season was getting ready to start in August, and the NBA wasn’t going to be that far behind. In the United States, those sports leagues are arguably the two most popular brands, and thus, their games were inevitably going to sell well, even above other franchises that have been around for a while.

Plus, many people get these games to get themselves hyped for the season and to lay out their own dream scenarios about how they hope things should go and what they feel should happen with key matchups and such. You can call it a “coping mechanism” of sorts when their favorite teams don’t exactly do that well. If you’ve been paying attention to the NFL the last week or two, you’ll know that things have already gotten a bit topsy-turvy with some of the “dominant teams” and who is actually in the lead in key divisions.

While the NBA hasn’t started yet, there are still plenty of questions about what will happen this year. Certain teams have all-star lineups that many think could propel them close to the title, and others went from dominant to basically “having a year off” while their team heals.

Either way, when the season is on in the real world, the season will never end in the digital one.