NBA 2K24 Servers To Shut Down At End Of Year

Familiarity is something that is essential in our lives. For example, we love having a certain routine that helps us get through our day, especially if said day is chock-full of work to do. When it comes to things like video games, though, you’d think that we’d be “more than ready” to go forth and play the newest and best game whenever it comes out. Sure, many of us do that, but there are just as many who always go back to a “comfort game” that they really enjoy because they know how it plays. NBA 2K24 fans, sadly, are getting ever closer to their “comfort game” being taken away in part.

On Twitter, the 2K handle for the NBA titles reminded fans that as of the end of this year, the online support for NBA 2K24 will be shut down. They referenced a site where they made the announcement, and on that site, they noted:

“Hit the locker room, it’s time for NBA 2K24 to be discontinued as of December 31, 2025. This game will no longer be available for purchase as of October 30, 2025. If you already own the game, you will still be able to redownload and play offline modes.

As of January 1, 2026, you’ll no longer be able to play multiplayer games or access any online game modes. MyCAREER and MyTEAM will no longer be available, and it will no longer be possible to earn Virtual Currency (VC). While you will still be able to enjoy Play Now, MyNBA, The W, and MyWNBA, any features that require a connection to 2K servers will be unavailable. This includes multiplayer, Online Leagues, and community sharing.

We thank you for being a part of our community and hope you continue to enjoy NBA 2K!”

So, yeah, that’s a bit of a bummer if you really enjoyed playing this game, especially given the content that was dedicated to Kobe Bryant. If you wanted to keep playing it with friends or enjoy certain offline modes, you’re out of luck.

The reason for doing this is obvious, as the newest iteration of the franchise is out right now, and 2K clearly wants to focus server space on that and not on an older title. As you might expect, many fans aren’t happy about this because they like this game and want to keep playing all its modes without having to buy the newest version…which may not be as good as the last version, depending on who you talk to.

So, if you don’t want to “lose the feeling,” you’d better play it before time runs out.