Detroit Lions Star Dominates NFL By Day And NBA 2K By Night

We’re early into the NFL season. Most of our teams are just a few games into the season, with a long road ahead of themselves. With eyes all on the prized Super Bowl, some players are taking some time off the gridiron between games. In fact, one Detroit Lions player might have scared some fans into thinking he might not be ready for the big game ahead, as he was instead playing video games into the early hours of the morning.

The Detroit Lions are coming off another win when they headed against the Browns last weekend. We know they are gearing up for another big game this Sunday, but one player is proving that his gameplay sessions won’t get in the way of dominating the field.

Detroit Lions Player Enjoys NBA 2K

Amon-Ra St. Brown addresses the allegations that he was playing 2K at 4 AM the night before the Browns game 🗣️ https://t.co/vca6C3GuSa pic.twitter.com/IfawKbxBVz — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) October 1, 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a wide receiver for the NFL team and is just one of the many star players that make up the current Detroit Lions lineup. It was last weekend that the team faced off against the Cleveland Browns. The game was set for 4 PM EST on Sunday. However, some fans found the NFL player was online playing NBA 2K at 4 AM that day. There are even some clips of players concerned that Amon-Ra might not be at his best for the game.

Recently, on the St. Brown Podcast, the topic came up in a lighthearted manner. Amon-Ra enjoys the game but couldn’t confirm or deny that he was playing that early. Fortunately, at the end of the day, it looks like both games came out on top for the NFL star.

When the Lions took on the Browns, they emerged victorious with a score of 34-10. Now we’ll just have to see if the team can keep its first-place spot in the NFC North division. They will be facing another Ohio team this Sunday at the same time. This time, they’ll be facing the Cincinnati Bengals.