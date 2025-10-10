WWE 2K26 Could See The Return Of The Hardy Boyz

WWE and any wrestling promotion out there have quite a roster that is constantly changing. After contracts come to an end, these stars become free agents, allowing them to move into different promotions or potentially score a better deal. So, when it comes to the WWE 2K series, we typically see some of these rosters reflect the current roster members or legends from that promotion. That brings us to WWE 2K26.

Currently, the latest game available is WWE 2K25, which features a wide range of wrestlers. Even the developers are constantly adding new wrestlers into the mix with various packs. We just saw a pack release not long ago that focused on some additional wrestlers popping up from the iconic Attitude Era. However, we also know that some wrestlers might step away from the next game installment.

WWE 2K26 Fans Anticipate The Hardy Boyz

WAIT. The Hardy Boyz just got a card in the Topps WWE app.



This is really interesting for WWE 2K26, it’s the first time Superstars not directly signed with WWE appear in a WWE app/game 👀#WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/IuOS5toQmp — SmackDown Hotel (@TheSDHotel) October 9, 2025

We recently reported that some wrestlers will be stepping away from the WWE next year. As a result, we might not see some of these names appear in the upcoming WWE 2K26 installment. However, there might be a sudden reappearance of the iconic duo known as The Hardy Boyz.

Thanks to the SmackDown Hotel, it was recently revealed that the Topps WWE app has added The Hardy Boyz. What’s notable is that these are two wrestlers that’s not directly signed under the WWE banner. Instead, they are currently with the TNA promotion. That’s prompting fans to speculate that we might actually start seeing some additional wrestlers like The Hardy Boyz in the next WWE 2K game.

After all, there is a partnership between the two promotions that allows some crossovers. Some WWE wrestlers can pop in over at TNA, while TNA can find some of their wrestlers on WWE programming. We saw this in the past with Jordynne Grace, when she was still under TNA, and more recently with Joe Hendry.

Right now, it’s all speculation. We don’t know just what is in store for WWE 2K26 quite yet. We’ll just have to wait until marketing starts appearing online for the game. Meanwhile, if you haven’t played the current WWE 2K25 game and you also own a Netflix subscription, you might want to check out the new WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition. This is an upcoming mobile port of the game that’s free for Netflix subscribers.