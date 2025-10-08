New WWE 2K26 List Reveals “Cut” Wrestlers Who Won’t Be In The Next Game

In any kind of sport, there will be turnover. That’s just the way it is. Some people retire, some people are cut and not picked up by anyone else, and just as important, there are new talents that will replace the ones who have been there for a while because they have a “bigger upside.” That’s why it’s a true honor to make it in one of the major sports leagues, because few ever get the chance to be there in the first place. Wrestling, however, is a bit of a different story, and that story ties into the upcoming release of WWE 2K26.

You see, when it comes to wrestling, especially wrestling in WWE, aka “The Fed,” the turnover can depend on a variety of factors, including the company itself and “what it wants to do going forward.”

The current 2K title has had a lot of ups and downs since launch, but the same could also be said about The Fed in general in 2025. They’ve made one controversial move after another both in the ring and outside of it, and it’s cost them a lot, even if they don’t want to admit it. Case in point, the roster that they have has had several cuts throughout the year that will drastically affect the WWE 2K26 lineup for next year. A fan online made notes of all who have been cut or declined to renew with the company, and the list is rather long.

If you count both sides, that’s 35 wrestlers who WERE on the roster earlier this year, but won’t be on it next year. And while some would argue that many of these “aren’t big names,” that’s actually not the point. Every wrestler on here was a key part of The Fed in one way or another.

Many were former champs, or were touted as “big gets” when they arrived in NXT or called up to the main roster. Andrade, for example, was with The Fed, let go, went to rival AEW, and then left that company to come back to WWE so he could be with his then-wife, Charlotte Flair, only for The Fed to not use him in a significant way, and he got divorced, and now…he’s back with AEW!

As for the women, their division hasn’t been used the best over the course of 2025, so cutting this many women is a red flag for many.

Finally, and arguably most important, their business deals have landed The Fed some big money, and yet, they keep giving wrestlers low-ball contracts or releasing people in the name of “budget cuts.” That’s why many are choosing NOT to resign with the company and test their luck elsewhere. Thus, this list will grow by the time the next video game releases.