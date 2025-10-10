Borderlands 4 Players Discuss The Point/Efficacy of Charge Weapons

When you’re playing a shooter title, regardless of whether it’s first or third-person in perspective, the goal is always to use your weapons to take out the enemy and move on. Naturally, there are weapons that have a fast firing rate, slow firing rate, seem to have “Infinite Ammo,” or have a rather limited supply of ammo…but deal the most damage as the tradeoff. In Borderlands 4, with 30 billion guns at your disposal, you’re going to find a weapon that you like. It’s just natural. However, the big shift that the game made that many players feel is unnatural is that there is an undesirable amount of charging weapons.

If you haven’t played the game yet, these are weapons that you have to charge up before you can either fire a single shot, or, charge up fully to unleash “Full Auto.” To be clear, these kinds of weapons can be found in all types of games, including all-time classic titles. The problem that Borderlands 4 fans are having on Reddit is that the game seems to be overloaded with these particular weapons, and that annoys them greatly.

“gearbox: message received, make 2 manfuctures that require charging make them both suck and make it so one of them can be a random part that ruins other manufacturer’s guns.”

Others took a more positive approach to things, saying that the charge guns do have plus sides, but that they don’t feel right in games like this one:

“Some of the charge guns absolutely destroy with the right gear, but for sure they feel quite unnatural if you play a lot of other FPS.”

A sect of commenters noted that if you have the right gun with the right buffs or amps, you can make pretty good weapons out of the chargers. One even noted that certain sniper rifles can do incredible amounts of damage once you charge them up, and that makes them pretty useful. And others honestly feel that people are “just complaining” about the charge weapons in general:

“Why do you not like these things? Some of them demolish with the right mods on it. Hellfire and convergence being just two of them. Ripper torgue sticky shotguns are insane.”

So, clearly, this is another matter where fans don’t all see the same about what is best and what isn’t. Charge weapons may not be the best things for all, but they do work if you “know how to use them.” Plus, as noted, there are 30 billion guns. If you don’t like them, look for ones that better suit you.